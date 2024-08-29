Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.54

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 19037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $530.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

