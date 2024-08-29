Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $477.93 and last traded at $477.75. 13,051,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 40,357,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.35.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.35.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.