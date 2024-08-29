Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.2% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.76. 27,278,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,546,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.07. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

