Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. 938,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,483. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

