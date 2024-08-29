Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total transaction of C$101,460.00.

Randy Warren Toone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.67 and a 52 week high of C$34.21.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1102066 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 82.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.10.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also

