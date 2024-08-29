Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,291. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

