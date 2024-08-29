HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 208.9% from the July 31st total of 598,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
Shares of HUBC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 838,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,445. HUB Cyber Security has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.
About HUB Cyber Security
