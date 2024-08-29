Hedera (HBAR) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $52.67 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00039618 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,876,506,543 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,506,542.73852 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05252874 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $53,203,219.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

