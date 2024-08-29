Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $227.00

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 239.33 ($3.16), with a volume of 39971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.99).

Hansa Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £95.73 million, a P/E ratio of 314.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.46. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Hansa Investment alerts:

Hansa Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is 394.74%.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.