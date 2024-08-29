Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $227.00

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 239.33 ($3.16), with a volume of 39971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.99).
Hansa Investment Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £95.73 million, a P/E ratio of 314.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.46. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is 394.74%.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
