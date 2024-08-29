Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

LMT traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.41. The stock had a trading volume of 749,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

