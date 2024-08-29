Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 72,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 44,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,542,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,461,697. The company has a market capitalization of $612.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,265,089 shares of company stock worth $482,716,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.