Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.64. 2,896,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,204. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

