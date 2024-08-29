Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston Sells 547 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 547 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $18,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $391.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTY. Stephens raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

