Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 226,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,731,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,617,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

