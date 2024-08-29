Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 8.6 %
ETCG traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 46,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,738. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.
About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.