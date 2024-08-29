Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 68,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$62.72 and a 12 month high of C$80.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.60.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

