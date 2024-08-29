Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.15

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.15 and last traded at $75.03, with a volume of 70149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,569,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,288 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,154 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 809,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 71,099 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.