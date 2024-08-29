Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.15

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 6235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Gowest Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$97.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Quintiliani purchased 500,000 shares of Gowest Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Corporate insiders own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

