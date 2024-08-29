Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.91

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 2610084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
