Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 2,428,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,050,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 61.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

