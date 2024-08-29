Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,465,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $44.97.
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
