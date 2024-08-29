Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 4,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,068,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,293,000 after buying an additional 364,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.45. 5,482,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 219.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

