Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 1,700,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,063,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Get Geron alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GERN

Geron Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Geron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 204,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.