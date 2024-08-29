General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Reduced by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $71.56. 2,684,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

