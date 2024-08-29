GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $12.40 to $22.40. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. GDS traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 261434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

