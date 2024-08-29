GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $12.40 to $22.40. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. GDS traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 261434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
