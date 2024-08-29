GAP (NYSE:GAP) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,489,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,976. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Get GAP alerts:

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.