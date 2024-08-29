GAP (NYSE:GAP) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.
GAP Price Performance
Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,489,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,976. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.75.
About GAP
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GAP
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.