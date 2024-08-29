Frontline (FRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRO opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

