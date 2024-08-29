Frontline (FRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Frontline Trading Down 2.2 %
FRO opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
