First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HISF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HISF remained flat at $45.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.