First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HISF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HISF remained flat at $45.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.