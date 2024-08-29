Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,032,000 after buying an additional 4,966,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $5.59 on Wednesday, hitting $203.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

