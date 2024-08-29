FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 8,610.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after buying an additional 165,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.40. 771,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

