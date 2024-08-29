Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 20,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,256,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 349,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

