Evolution Advisers Inc. Purchases 5,150 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 777,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

