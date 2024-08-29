Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NUSC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,111 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
