Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys 28,178 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

