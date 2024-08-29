Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015 shares of company stock valued at $244,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 462,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,263. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

