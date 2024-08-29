EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$111.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$121.00 to C$111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQB from C$102.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.78.

EQB Stock Performance

TSE EQB traded down C$1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 55,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,733. EQB has a 12 month low of C$66.41 and a 12 month high of C$98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.4413146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

