Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.26. 371,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,552,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.