enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 299.3% from the July 31st total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, enGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 68,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,913. The firm has a market cap of $287.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.63. enGene has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that enGene will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in enGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

