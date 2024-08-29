Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after purchasing an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,439 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,833,000 after buying an additional 1,910,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.05.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.