Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $28.16

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $770.16 million and $15.12 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $28.16 or 0.00047632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.
About Elrond
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,351,725 coins and its circulating supply is 27,346,573 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
