Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $353-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.88 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.560 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 195.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

