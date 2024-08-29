Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eguana Technologies
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.