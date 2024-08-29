Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.90

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.90 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.82 ($0.80), with a volume of 835375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.70 ($0.79).

ECOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.85) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.53. The stock has a market cap of £151.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,781.09). In other Ecora Resources news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,781.09). Also, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($32,720.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 183,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,225. 22.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

