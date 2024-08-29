Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 191.4% from the July 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 305,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,488. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.