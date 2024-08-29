Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 191.4% from the July 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 305,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,488. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 188.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1,925.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

