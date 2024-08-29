Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,472.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,096 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,672,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in HP by 10,188.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. 6,440,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,991. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

