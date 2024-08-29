e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.61 and last traded at $153.96. 224,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,661,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 60.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.