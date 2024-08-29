Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,961 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 89.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 640.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.28. 859,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

