dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DYFSF remained flat at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,190. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. dynaCERT has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
dynaCERT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than dynaCERT
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.