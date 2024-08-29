dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS DYFSF remained flat at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,190. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. dynaCERT has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

