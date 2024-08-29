Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE:DFN traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$5.30. The company had a trading volume of 592,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.22. Dividend 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$2.94 and a twelve month high of C$5.70.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

