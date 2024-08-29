Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Dividend 15 Split Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:DFN traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$5.30. The company had a trading volume of 592,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.22. Dividend 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$2.94 and a twelve month high of C$5.70.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile
