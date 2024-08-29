Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 469,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 409,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

